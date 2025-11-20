Berrow’s Animal Farm Adventure Park ‘devastated’ after animals die in blaze

The owners of a family-run animal farm attraction near Burnham-On-Sea say they have been left “shocked and devastated” after a fire killed several of their animals on Tuesday (November 18th).

As reported here by Burnham-On-Sea.com, the blaze broke out at the Animal Farm Adventure Park in Berrow around 3.35pm.

Two horses, two donkeys, and a number of small animals died, said Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.

Fire crews from Burnham-On-Sea, Bridgwater, Yeovil and Cheddar worked at the scene until 8pm, but a building was destroyed.

Site manager Krystal Finch says the incident has had a significant impact on staff at the family-owned business.

“It was significant and we are dealing with it the best we can,” she said. “The fire service were outstanding, they got here so fast and we can’t thank them enough.”

“They restricted the fire the best that they could, which was very difficult because there was a lot of hay and straw.”

Krystal adds: “We’re a family business, so our children are also devastated. We’ve been here since 2009. We may be closed for months.”

She said the park team are doing their best to pull together through an “incredibly difficult time” and have been touched by the support offered by local people.

The site is currently closed to visitors, but donations of food for the remaining animals are welcomed. The fire service has said the cause of the blaze is believed to be accidental.