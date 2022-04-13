There were long delays of an hour on the M5 this morning (Thursday, April 14th) after several animals were reported to be loose on the carriageway.

Traffic was halted by National Highways between junction 22 for Burnham-On-Sea and Sedgemoor Services, causing long tailbacks on the M5 and nearby A38.

All lanes have since re-opened, but National Highways South West reported delays ‘above normal travel times’ through the morning.

A spokesperson for National Highways South West said: “The traffic has now been released in both directions.”

The traffic was initially held around 7am due to animals being loose on the motorway carriageway.