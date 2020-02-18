One of the most outspoken politicians, Ann Widdecombe, will give a talk at The Princess Theatre in Burnham-On-Sea as part of her first national tour.

Love her or hate her, the former Home Office minister, turned TV personality, turned Euro MP, is nothing if not direct. No-one could ever accuse her of sitting on the fence.

Entertaining, enlightening and as controversial as you would expect, ‘Strictly Ann – An Evening with Ann Widdecombe’ comes to Burnham on Saturday April 18th.

Margaret Thatcher and Craig Revel Horwood collide as Ann lifts the lid on life in Westminster and shares behind-the-scenes gossip from some of the nation’s best-loved programmes, including Strictly Come Dancing, Have I Got News For You and Celebrity Big Brother.

Standard tickets are priced at £23. The event starts at 7.30pm and runs until 10pm. Ann will sign copies of her book after the event. Call the Box Office on 01278 784464 or book online here.

