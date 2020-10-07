There has been another increase in the official number of new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Somerset.

A total of 26 coronavirus tests in the county council area came back positive in the 24 hours to 5pm to Tuesday. It raised the overall tally of cases recorded in the county to 1,784.

South Somerset saw the biggest increase with nine new cases, with seven in Somerset West and Taunton, six in Mendip and four in Sedgemoor.

The district totals now stand at Somerset West and Taunton 585; Sedgemoor 489; South Somerset 450; and Mendip 260.