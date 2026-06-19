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Apex Park public toilets to remain closed this weekend due to maintenance issue

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Apex Park toilets in Highbridge

Visitors to Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Apex Park are being advised that the public toilets will be closed throughout the weekend because of an unexpected maintenance problem.

A spokesperson for Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, which operates the facilities, says the closure is unavoidable.

“Unfortunately, the Apex Park public conveniences will be closed this weekend due to a significant maintenance issue. We apologise for the disruption.”

The council has not yet confirmed when the facilities will reopen but says further updates will be issued once repair work is completed.

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