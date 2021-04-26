An appeal has been issued for witnesses after a family was left shaken after a vehicle crashed into their car in Highbridge on Monday morning (April 26th) and left the scene.

The incident occurred at Highbridge’s Pepperall Road roundabout at around 8am and left a side of the family’s car damaged, as pictured here.

Sarah Gammon told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “My son was involved in a hit and run road traffic incident on the Pepperall Road roundabout at 8am. He was driving his car with his five month old baby son in when a man ploughed straight into his car.”

“My son was indicating turning right into Pepperall Road coming from the Highbridge direction when an elderly man in a silver car, possibly an old Fiesta or Peugeot type car, coming from the Burnham direction, didn’t stop and ploughed into the front passenger side of my son’s car.”

“When my son got out to ask for his details he just put his foot down and drove off fast.”

She adds: “A 999 call was made. My son had his five month old son in the car whom went to hospital for a check-up. Obviously, all were shook up.”

“It is disgusting that someone would drive off after hitting a car, especially with a baby on board.”

“I want to thank the man and woman that came over to help my son and are witnesses.”

“If anyone has any dashcam or any security cameras anywhere near that roundabout please get in touch with me so we can forward on to the Police and catch this man that drove off.”

“I’m just thankful my son and grandson weren’t seriously injured. I hope this man comes forward.”

Anyone with information that can help the Police investigation should call 101.

Pictured: The damage to the car and part of the offender’s bumper left at the crash scene