Police issue fresh appeal to identify body found on Somerset beach

Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify the body of a man found on Lilstock Beach near Hinkley Point C in December.

As Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here, Coastguards, Police and RNLI lifeboats were called to Lilstock Beach near Hinkley Point at 11.53am on Saturday December 28th, 2024.

The body was discovered by a member of the public shortly before midday on Saturday 28 December. It is believed to have been in the water for an estimated period of between one and five days.

Det Insp George Pettingell said: “We have been carrying out extensive enquiries, including forensic and DNA assessment, to try and identify the man, however as yet we have been unable to do so.”

“He is white, of large build, estimated to be aged in his 40s or 50s and believed to be of either Croatian or Bosnian heritage.”

“He had a shaved head and was wearing a black jacket, black jumper, red trousers and black Nike trainers.”

“We have also been working closely with neighbouring forces and the coroner as we continue to try and find out who he was and update any family members.”

“If you have any information you think might help us identify him, please get in touch.”

To contact Police with any information, call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224412225 or visit the website at www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/

Lilstock Beach is situated between Burnham-On-Sea and Watchet, near Hinkley Point power station.