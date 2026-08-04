Applications open for community grants from Burnham and Highbridge Town Council

Local groups, charities and organisations are being invited to apply for funding as Burnham‑on‑Sea & Highbridge Town Council opens its Community Grants Programme for 2026/27.

The scheme, which supports a wide range of projects that strengthen community life, is now accepting applications ahead of an autumn deadline.

The council says the grants can help with capital projects such as new equipment or building improvements, along with general running costs excluding staff and rent, and support for community events and activities.

The programme is designed to back initiatives that make a positive difference to residents, and councillors say they are pleased to continue offering financial help to local organisations.

Applications are open immediately and must be submitted by 4pm on Friday 2nd October 2026. Any received after that time will not be considered. All bids will be reviewed by the Finance & Governance Committee on 19th October.

Before applying, groups are asked to read the Grants Policy 2026. Application forms can be downloaded online or collected from the council’s reception during opening hours. Completed forms, along with the required supporting documents, should be emailed to accounts@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk.