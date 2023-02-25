An old wartime grenade has been safely detonated by an Army bomb disposal team during an incident in Highbridge this week.

Police were called to an area next to the River Brue on Thursday (23rd February) after a member of the public made the discovery.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were called shortly after 11am after a report of an old grenade being found near the River Brue in Highbridge.”

“A cordon was put in place and the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team were informed.”

“They attended the scene and carried out a controlled detonation.”

Police resumed their patrols at approximately 6.30pm when the cordon was fully removed.

Pictured: Police at the scene of the incident on Thursday (Photo Nick Whetstone)