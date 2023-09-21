An arrest warrant has been issued for a man with links to Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge and Bridgwater who is wanted for a breach of court order.

Ricky Horsford, 41, is wanted for breaching a court supervision order and in connection with enquiries into shop thefts, says Avon and Somerset Police.

Horsford is described as white, male and about 5ft 8in tall. He has brown hair and eyes and tattoos, including one of a panther on his right arm.

Police said he has links to Bridgwater, Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

“Members of the public are warned not to approach Horsford if spotted, but to call police on 999 with reference number 5223202454 or to call 101 with other information,” says a spokesperson.