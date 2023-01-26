Artists in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area are being invited to open their studios during ‘Somerset Open Studios’ later this year.

Somerset Art Works artist members will open their doors to allow a glimpse into often-private spaces and workshops, alongside pop-up venues, where audiences can meet the artist, see work in progress and visit the creative source.

Somerset Art Weeks takes place every autumn, alternating between Open Studios and Exhibitions + Events. Somerset Open Studios 2023 will feature a full programme of artist studios, demonstrations and activities from 16th September to 1st October 2023.

The last event – Somerset open studios 2021 – was supported by several artists in the Burnham-On-Sea area.

A spokesman says: “The event is a fantastic way to explore the county, providing the opportunity to experience a wealth of creativity in often little-known places, and to make a day of it alongside the best of what Somerset has to offer in hospitality amid stunning locations.”

“Somerset is visually diverse and geographically vast, offering rich inspiration to countless artists and creatives over the years; from the romantic wilderness of Exmoor and The Quantock Hills, to the ruggedness of The Mendips, as well as the bustling coast, the calm of The Levels and busy market towns of the south.”

“Somerset provides a creative sanctuary for its many artists and makers working in fine art and craft, as well as multi disciplinary media and traditional materials such as willow, all of which will be on show during Open Studios.”

“Whether it’s discovering a new artist, buying from a favourite or seeking your own creative inspiration, the event’s quality, variety and depth will amaze you.”

For artists and venues wanting to register, see information about memberships and how to join on the SAW website. Venue registrations open on 1st March and close on 7th April. To register interest or for more, contact artweeks@somersetartworks.org. uk