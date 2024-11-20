0.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Nov 20, 2024
Asda in Highbridge launches 'hassle-free' Amazon parcel collection and return service
News

Asda in Highbridge launches ‘hassle-free’ Amazon parcel collection and return service

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Highbridge’s Asda store is among 700 stores nationwide to announce that Amazon customers can now take advantage of parcel pickup and label-free, box-free returns.

Just in time for the festive season, eligible Amazon orders can be picked up, with more locations to be added throughout the coming months.

Asda says the new pickup and return options will make online shopping more convenient for customers, who will now be able to do their weekly shopping and parcel collection or returns in one trip.  

The partnership also reduces the need for additional shipping boxes, with customers able to simply return the item in the original manufacturer’s packaging.  

“Meeting the ever-evolving needs of our customers is a top priority for us at Asda”, said Chris Hall, Vice President, Logistics at Asda. “This collaboration with Amazon just in time for Christmas marks another landmark moment, not just for our larger stores, but our ever-expanding Asda Express convenience estate.”

“By bringing essential services like Amazon parcel pickup and return drop-offs closer to where our customers live and work, we’re able to provide greater convenience to more of the communities we serve across the UK.” 

During checkout, customers can select the parcel pickup location most convenient to them, now including more than 700 Asda locations. Once the parcel arrives, customers will receive an e-mail notification with the information needed to retrieve it when they’re onsite.   

If a return is needed for an order, Amazon customers can drop off returns at eligible Asda stores after generating a QR code by visiting the Amazon.co.uk “Your Orders” page online or in the Amazon Shopping app, clicking “Return or Replace Items”, and following the prompts.  

Customers then bring eligible items to the drop-off location in the original manufacturer’s packaging, for them to be packed and shipped at no extra cost.

