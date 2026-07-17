Ashley Fox MP to meet residents on 12-stop summer village tour

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox will be heading back out on the road later this month as he embarks on his second Summer Village Tour, offering residents across the Burnham and Bridgwater constituency a chance to speak with him informally about the issues affecting their communities.

The tour, which runs across four days, will take in a dozen villages from Cossington to Berrow, with each stop giving people the opportunity to raise anything from local concerns to wider national matters. All sessions are open to the public and no appointment is needed.

Ashley Fox said it remained important to him that residents felt able to approach their MP directly, adding that the tour was designed to give every village dedicated time.

He said: “It has been an honour to serve as your Member of Parliament for the past two years, and I have always believed that being a good MP means being visible and accessible to the people I represent.”

“While I regularly visit our villages throughout the year, it is often in response to a particular issue or campaign. The Summer Village Tour gives me the chance to spend dedicated time in each community, hearing directly from residents about the issues that matter to them.”

“Whether you have a concern about your local area, a question about national politics, or simply want to introduce yourself, I would be delighted to meet you. There is no need to book an appointment, just come along and have a chat.”

The first day of the tour will take place on Wednesday 22nd July, beginning at St Mary’s Church in Cossington at 11am, before moving on to Stockland Bristol Village Club at 2.30pm and Nether Stowey Church Centre at 3.45pm.

Friday 24 July will see visits to Wembdon’s St George’s Parish Centre at 11am, Spaxton Village Hall at 1.30pm and Enmore Memorial Hall at 2.45pm.

The tour continues on Tuesday 28 July with stops at Westonzoyland’s Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary at 11am, Chilton Trinity Village Hall at 1.30pm and Berrow Village Hall at 3.30pm.

The final day, Wednesday 29 July, includes Moorland & District Village Hall at 11am, Chedzoy Village Hall at 1.30pm and Middlezoy Village Hall at 2.45pm.

Residents who cannot attend any of the sessions can still get in touch with Ashley Fox MP by emailing ashley.fox.mp@parliament.uk.