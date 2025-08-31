Asian Hornet warning issued by Somerset Beekeepers as insect numbers grow

Somerset Beekeepers Association (SBKA) is urging local people to stay alert and report any sightings of the invasive yellow-legged Asian hornet.

It comes as part of the British Beekeepers Association’s Yellow-legged Asian Hornet Week, which runs from September 1st until September 7th.

“This year is already a record-breaker for yellow-legged Asian hornets (YLH). Their numbers have soared and the next few weeks may be our last chance to stop this voracious predator getting established,” says Master Beekeeper Lynne Ingram, SBKA Asian Hornet Team Coordinator.

“It is predominantly Kent and East Sussex on the front line but last week nests were discovered in Cheshire and Yorkshire which shows YLH could turn up anywhere in the country.”

He says Yellow-legged Asian hornet nests on Jersey have surged this year; the same density in Somerset would mean 14,630 nests.

“They don’t just threaten honey production, they threaten pollination, biodiversity, and our entire food system. One nest consumes around 11 kilos of insects in a single season,” adds Lynne from Somerset Beekeepers.

It can be difficult to spot yellow-legged hornets, as they are often confused with harmless native species. But key features can help you tell them apart, these include:

They’re slightly smaller than the native European hornet

They’re almost entirely dark brown or black body

They have distinctive bright yellow knee socks

They have a single yellow/orange band near the tail end

It’s important to report any yellow-legged Asian hornets as they are non-native predators that can wipe out honey bee colonies and devastate native insect populations.

Unlike species with more specialised diets, they are opportunistic hunters – feeding on some 1,400 different insect species including honey bees, bumble bees, butterflies, hoverflies and beetles.

If you spot a yellow-legged Asian hornet, the SBKA advise: