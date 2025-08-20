Burnham Pantomime Society announces auditions for ‘Puss in Boots’

Burnham-On-Sea’s Pantomime Society is gearing up for its next production — and locals are invited to step into the spotlight.

Auditions for Puss in Boots will take place at The Princess Theatre in Princess Street on Sunday 31st August and Monday 1st September 2025, with doors opening at 6:15pm on Sunday and 7pm on Monday.

Organisers are encouraging new faces to attend Sunday’s session, especially those interested in joining the Junior Chorus, which is open to children in Years 1–6 as of September.

The Senior Chorus welcomes anyone in Year 7 and above, while those hoping to land a Principal Role must be in Year 9 or older.

Principal roles up for grabs include:

Puss – a talking cat with flair and attitude

Auntie Windy – the show’s Dame

Cousin Flour – the comedic link woman

Sam – the Principal Boy, son of the Rye Miller

Princess – the Principal Girl

King Crumble & Queen Crustina – a pompous royal pair

Martin & Hunter – henchmen

Lord Roger – the villainous ogre

Gypsy Zanda – the narrator

Audition pieces for principal roles are available from Lorna Blair (07595 482093) or can be picked up at Brit Chips in Adams Street during opening hours.

Rehearsals begin on Monday 15th September, where the full cast will meet, receive schedules, and settle subscriptions.

The Society’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday 2nd September at 7:30pm in the Pizey Room at The Princess Theatre. All are welcome — whether auditioning or keen to help behind the scenes.

With a rich tradition of community theatre and a reputation for lively performances, Burnham’s pantomime promises to be a festive treat.