Author’s creative writing workshops in Burnham-On-Sea extended through to end of 2026

Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre has announced that its popular Creative Writing Workshop with local author Jo Middleton will now run through to the end of 2026 following the success of its first four monthly sessions.

The workshops, which began earlier this year, have quickly built a loyal following, prompting the theatre to extend the programme until November. Each session offers two hours of guided writing, practical exercises and creative exploration for people of all experience levels.

Jo Middleton said she has been thrilled by the response from local residents. “I’m absolutely delighted that the writing group has been so well received at the Princess Theatre,” she says.

“It’s been fantastic getting to know so many new people and such a pleasure to see how creative everyone is, and how much they enjoy trying new things.”

“I’m thrilled that we’ll be extending the group for the rest of the year and can’t wait to see what we create together.”

Jo is a bestselling author and experienced creative writing teacher. Her books include Playgroup and Prosecco and the comedy‑crime novels Happy Bloody Christmas and Not Another Bloody Christmas.

She is currently working on her fourth title and is known for her warm, playful and practical approach to helping writers feel confident and inspired.

The workshops are designed to be welcoming and accessible, offering clear guidance while giving participants the freedom to follow their curiosity. Whether someone is completely new to writing, returning after a long break, or already working on a project, each session aims to leave them with fresh words on the page and renewed confidence.

No previous experience is required — just a willingness to take part and see where the exercises lead. Pre‑booking is essential through the Princess Theatre website, with each two‑hour session costing £15.