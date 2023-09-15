An autumn market is set to be held in Higbridge on Sunday afternoon (September 17th).

Community group Our Highbridge is organising the event at Highbridge Community Hall from 2-5pm after the successful first event last month.

There will be a variety of stalls including Face painting, Charity Tombolas, Local food growers / producers – Cider, jams, cakes, Crafts, Jewellery, Toys, Books and more.

The group’s Ruth Coull told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “When we have asked Highbridge residents what changes they would like in the town, bringing back the market is often mentioned.”

“We don’t have the space that used to be available but we have tried to bring some stall holders together to create a small indoor/outdoor market.”

“We would like for a regular successful market in Highbridge to grow and bring more people into the town centre.”