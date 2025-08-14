Avenue Tennis Club Ladies celebrate stellar season

Burnham-On-Sea’s Avenue Tennis Club’s Ladies teams are celebrating a triumphant season in the North Somerset Tennis League (NSTL) with a lively end-of-season tournament and plenty of smiles on court.

The Ladies A team made an impressive debut in Division 1, clinching the top spot in their very first season at that level. Meanwhile, the B team continued their meteoric rise, winning Division 6 and securing promotion to Division 5—marking their third consecutive promotion since joining the league.

The C team narrowly missed out on promotion, finishing a commendable third in Division 7, while the newly formed D team, made up of players new to both tennis and league competition, embraced the challenge with enthusiasm and are already looking forward to next season.

Ladies Captain Angela Tinnion praised all four teams for their dedication and performance: “Every team has done a fantastic job this season. The tennis has been brilliant, and I’m so proud of everyone involved. I can’t wait to see what next season brings.”

Many of the club’s players—especially those in the D team—have benefited from coaching sessions with Avenue’s Head Coach Tim Seymour. His popular Cardio Tennis classes, held on Monday mornings and Thursday evenings, combine high-energy drills with upbeat music for a fun and social workout suitable for all ages and abilities. More details can be found at Tim’s website.

Friday evenings at Avenue are all about family and fun. Adults can enjoy social tennis or join a coaching session from 6–7pm, while children take part in Vinny’s Minis—free for members and now extended to three hours:

5–6pm: Ages 4–6

6–7pm: Ages 6–9

7–8pm: Ages 9+

With the club’s bar open throughout the evening, it’s a great chance to relax and catch up—even if you haven’t picked up a racket.

Membership is affordable and inclusive, with junior rates starting at £18 per year. Parents who only wish to play with their children can join for just £36. Full details are available on the Avenue Tennis Club website.

The club will host the British Lawn Tennis Association’s Burnham-on-Sea Open Tennis Competition from 17th to 23rd August, welcoming players from across the county and beyond. Spectators are encouraged to come along and enjoy the matches—entry is free and onsite catering will be available.

The following week, the Somerset County Closed Competition will take place, featuring singles, doubles, and mixed doubles matches for Somerset residents only. Once again, the Avenue Tennis Club invites the community to support local talent and enjoy a week of exciting live tennis.

Tim Seymour’s summer tennis camps are running from 13th to 27th August at Avenue, Lympsham, and Bridgwater Tennis Clubs, with sessions starting from just £18. A new “Getting to Grips with Tennis” course for improvers begins on 5th September, and a “Parent & Tots” indoor session launches on 11th September. Spaces are limited, so early booking via Tim’s website is recommended.