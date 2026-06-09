Avenue Tennis Club Men’s A Team celebrate strong win as busy summer of events gets underway

Burnham-On-Sea’s Avenue Tennis Club is celebrating a convincing victory for its Men’s A Team as the club heads into one of its busiest periods of the year.

The Men’s A squad – Maddox Gould, Harry Burrow, Ned Lawton and Antony Dyer – took to the courts on Sunday 1st June to face Clevedon B after their original Monday night fixture was washed out by heavy rain.

The Burnham quartet delivered an impressive 9–2 win, with the A pair of Gould and Burrow producing dominant performances against both Clevedon pairings.

The B pair of Dyer and Lawton were edged out in a tight three‑setter by Clevedon’s experienced duo Myles Wellings and Tim Wookey, but bounced back strongly to defeat the Clevedon A pair of Charlie Nairne and Liam Johnson.

The club fields seven men’s teams in the North Somerset Tennis League, with matches usually played on Monday evenings, and continues to welcome new players of all standards. Four ladies’ teams also compete throughout the season, and both sections are keen to hear from anyone interested in joining.

Following the successful completion of the club’s singles ladder in April, the next ladder competition will begin in July. Once league fixtures conclude, players can continue competitive singles through the ladder or join the weekly match‑practice sessions – men on Mondays and ladies on Tuesdays. Anyone wishing to take part can contact Club Captain Sam Goodhew on 01278 782758 or via the club’s website.

Avenue Tennis Club is also preparing to host a major junior event on Sunday 21st June when the Somerset Red Dragon Festival returns from 1pm–5pm. Young players aged under 8, 9 and 10 will enjoy a fun afternoon of Red, Orange and Green ball tennis, supported by a barbecue and refreshments from the clubhouse bar. Entries can be made via the LTA competitions website.

A packed programme of tournaments will follow throughout June, July and August, including men’s and ladies’ singles events, junior competitions, the popular Play Your Way to Wimbledon finals, and the annual Grade 3 Burnham-On-Sea Open from 17th–23rd August.

The Somerset County Championships will then run from 24th–30th August, with the club’s own Championships finals day scheduled for 20th September.

Membership at the Avenue runs annually from 1st April, with pro‑rated options available. Benefits include free use of four floodlit astro‑turf and four floodlit hard courts, advance booking rights, free floodlighting, access to the clubhouse and bar, use of the ball machine, discounted coaching and a full calendar of social events.

Coaching for juniors and adults is led by Head Coach Tim Seymour, who offers group sessions, private lessons, cardio tennis and school holiday camps. Junior members also enjoy free Friday evening sessions with LTA‑qualified coaches Vinny Duddy and Megan Rundle, followed by family time in the clubhouse.

Pickleball continues to thrive at the club with organised sessions on Wednesday evenings and Saturday afternoons, with all equipment provided for newcomers.

The club’s popular Cook Supper Evenings also continue, with the next event on Wednesday 17th June featuring a choice of Salmon and Asparagus Gratin or Nut Roast, followed by desserts and cheese. Bookings can be made via the clubhouse or by contacting organiser Jose.

The clubhouse and bar are available for private hire through committee member Dianne Kilmartin.

Avenue Tennis Club says it remains “more than just a tennis club” as it continues to expand its sporting, social and community activities across Burnham-On-Sea.