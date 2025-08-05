Avenue Tennis team celebrates league title and surprise message from town MP

The Avenue Tennis Club in Burnham-On-Sea is celebrating the success of its Ladies First Team, who recently won the North Somerset Tennis League Division 1 title.

The team — Megan Rundle, Emily Rossiter, Clare Gass, and Charlotte Bolton — played a summer of outstanding tennis to secure their victory.

The team says the achievement was made even more special by a surprise letter from MP Ashley Fox, sent directly from the House of Commons. Ladies captain Emily Rossiter said she was surprised to opened the envelope and read the congratulatory message, and she thanked Ashley for his kind recognition of the team’s hard work and success.

As the club shifts focus to the upcoming winter mixed doubles league, they’re encouraging anyone interested to join. Non-members can hire courts online and give tennis a try in a welcoming, friendly environment.

Friday nights at the Avenue are a big draw, with social tennis for adults, coaching sessions from six to seven, and Vinny’s Minis — free for members — offering three hours of fun for kids. The sessions run from five to eight, and cater to ages four to over nine.

Junior membership starts at £18 for under eights and £36 for older juniors. Parents who want to play solely with their children can take advantage of a special membership rate. Full membership details are available on the club’s website.

The club will also host the Burnham-On-Sea Grade 3 Open Tennis Competition from 17th to 23rd August, welcoming players from all over the country. Spectators are invited to attend free of charge and enjoy onsite catering. The following week features the Somerset County Closed Competition, open only to local players, offering more opportunities for residents to support and enjoy live tennis.

Avenue’s head coach, Tim Seymour, offers a full coaching programme including cardio tennis, group and individual sessions, a stringing service, and a tennis pro shop. His summer tennis camp runs from 13th to 27th August across several clubs, with sessions starting from £18. Tim is also launching a new improvers course in September and a parent-and-tots indoor tennis session starting September 11. All bookings can be made through his website.

The Avenue Tennis Club continues to be a vibrant hub for tennis in Burnham-On-Sea, offering competition, coaching, and community in equal measure.