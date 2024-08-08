18.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Aug 09, 2024
News

Award presented to Burnham-On-Sea Lions Club’s final President as group closes after 49 years

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Some of the final members of Burnham-On-Sea Lions Club have held a surprise barbecue for Phil Cooke, the club’s final President, this week to thank him for his work in the role over the years.

Phil was handed the Melvin Jones Award, the highest award that can be given by the Lions Club, during the gathering at the club’s building iin Burnham.

It comes after we reported here that Burnham-On-Sea Lions Club has closed down after 49 years of community work in the town.

A spokesman said of this week’s party for Phil: “To say that he was surprised seeing everyone there would be an understatement. In fact until we had all finished eating and actually presented the award he still was unsure what was happening!”

