Two comedy performances are set to be held in Burnham-On-Sea and East Brent in aid of Prostate Cancer UK this Sunday (21st May).

Award winning comedian, Phil Reid, will be performing twice on Sunday 21st May — firstly at 7.30 pm (doors 7pm) at The Knoll Inn and then secondly at 9.30 pm (doors 9pm) at Burnham’s Lighthouse Inn.

Call for tickets on 01278 760335 for The Knoll Inn or 01278 287282 for The Lighthouse Inn or visit the venues – more information is also on their Facebook Pages.

Phil will also (for free) be performing on Monday 22nd to the schoolchildren at Brent Knoll Primary and Hugh Sexeys with a child-friendly set, followed by a Q&A on the comedy and performing arts industry.

A spokesman says: “Phil Reid is an award winning comedian who has been in entertainment for over a decade and travels the world performing to audiences all over.”

“He has a natural ability to connect with the audiences of all ages.”

“Friendly and enthusiastic, his observational style instantly puts the audience at ease, allowing him to regale them with tales of his observations of everyday life.”

“Performing at a number of big venues throughout the UK, including the world-famous Hammersmith Apollo and the O2.”

“Phil has had the pleasure of working alongside and supporting some of Britain’s top comedians such as Jason Manford, John Bishop, Tim Vine, Lee Nelson, Patrick Monahan and Bobby Davro.”

“Starting off as an actor Phil has featured in TV commercials as well as TV programmes such as Shameless and Hollyoaks.”

“This was before he caught the bug of performing to live audiences and taking his place on the comedy stage making audience laugh all over the world and ever since then has never looked back.”

“This warm, vibrant cheeky chap has a natural story telling ability that captures all the audience, tickling your funny bone whether you are young or old, which makes him one of the most versatile and adaptable comedians/comperes out there.”

See more at philreadycomedy.com