News

Award-winning Highbridge Indian restaurant celebrates its third anniversary

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The team at Highbridge Indian restaurant and takeaway Mint Bay have celebrated their third anniversary this week and several top awards.

Mint Bay opened in February 2022 in Church Street, Highbridge and has built up a loyal following of customers.

Highbridge War Memorial Trust Chair Louise Jones was invited along to the business to help it celebrate the milestone. “It’s great to celebrate a Highbridge business doing so well and I wish them continuing success.”

Mint Bay Indian restaurant and takeaway in Highbridge

Mint Bay won the title of Best Indian Restaurant in the south west at the 2023 Euro Asia Curry Awards, as we reported here.

The Highbridge restaurant also won a national award in October 2022 at the British Curry Life Awards, taking home the title of ‘best restaurant’. It also recently was praised by Just Eat as a top-rated partner.

Manager and owner Gias Uddin, pictured, added that the restaurant recently completed a refurbishment and unveiled a new expanded menu: “We are extremely proud of all the hard work that has gone into everything and we are very excited for the future here at Mint Bay. A huge thank you goes to all of our customers for their support and custom.”

