Award-winning Highbridge Indian restaurant unveils ‘major refurbishment’

A popular Indian restaurant in Highbridge is welcoming its customers after a ‘major refurbishment’ of its dining area.

Mint Bay in Church Street has unveiled an upgrade of the interior of its restuarant area to make it more modern and comfortable.

Mint Bay opened in February 2022 in Church Street, Highbridge and has built up a loyal following of customers.

Manager and owner Gias Uddin, pictured, says: “We have completed a major refurbishment of our restaurant, changing the whole floor.”

He adds that the restaurant has also received a five-star hygiene rating from Somerset Council.

It comes after Mint Bay won the title of Best Indian Restaurant in the south west at the 2023 Euro Asia Curry Awards, as reported here.

The Highbridge restaurant also won a national award in October 2022 at the British Curry Life Awards, taking home the title of ‘best restaurant’.