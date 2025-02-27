Baby loss walk to be held in Burnham-On-Sea for charity supporting parents after loss

A charity baby loss walk is to be held in Burnham-On-Sea this Sunday (March 2nd) for local people who have lost a baby.

The remembrance walk will be held along Burnham seafront, starting at Apex Leisure Park’s car park at 12:30pm.

Organiser Kate Gough says: “The route will take us along the seafront and to the Pavilion where I’d love for people to stay and join me for a cup of tea afterwards.”

“The walk not only remembers our lost babies but will also raise funds and awareness for SPRING, a service that provides incredible support to parents and families who have experienced the devastating loss of a baby during pregnancy, at birth or shortly after.”

“It was a service that supported me when I needed it the most. I hope you’ll see my commitment to SPRING and if you’re able please help me reach my fund raising goal of £3,900. Every donation big or small will make a huge difference to families in need.”

Her fundraising page is available here.

“For the walk just bring yourself and feel free to invite friends and family too. We’ll walk rain or shine.”

Please let Kate know by March 1st if you can come along via e-mail at kategough83@hotmail.comn mentioning Burnham-On-Sea.com.