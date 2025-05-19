Badger cub rescued on Berrow beach after being spotted running along the tideline

A young badger cub is now safe and recovering after being rescued on Berrow Beach thanks to the quick actions of a kind-hearted member of the public and the dedicated team from Secret World Wildlife Rescue.

A beachgoer had noticed the cub running along the tideline and, concerned for its welfare, contacted Secret World, which is based in East Huntspill.

The cub is believed to be the same one that the rescue team had been trying to locate over the previous few days following several sightings.

A spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “She remained with the cub while the rescue team travelled to the scene — carrying their equipment over a mile from the ambulance to the remote beach location.”

“As the team approached, it became clear that time was of the essence. The cub was preparing to dart into the dunes.”

“Acting swiftly, the team managed to safely capture the cub before it vanished into the undergrowth.”

“Back at the rescue centre, the cub was found to be underweight, extremely tired, and visibly relieved to have a warm, safe place to rest. She was gently given some Oralade and food, which she eagerly accepted with encouragement.”

In keeping with Secret World’s 2025 naming theme of fizzy drinks, the cub has been affectionately named ‘Tizer’ by her rescuer.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the vigilant member of the public for her quick thinking and to our team for their commitment to helping wildlife in need,” adds the spokeswoman.

The rescue was captured in this short video, shared by the member of public who first spotted the cub. The video shows the cub being carefully rescued from the beach, receiving initial first aid in her kennel, and finally resting on a soft blanket at the centre at East Huntspill near Highbridge.