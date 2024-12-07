Badger rescued from coal store by local wildlife carers from Secret World Wildlife Rescue

A badger trapped in a 4ft deep coal store has been rescued by local Burnham-On-Sea volunteers from Secret World Wildlife Rescue.

The badger, believed to have fallen while climbing along a wall, appeared to have been trapped for some time.

Secret World says its wildlife carers Liz and Anisha initially attempted to use a net to pull the badger out, but the confined space made this approach unsuccessful.

They then employed a grasper to safely lift the badger into a cage. Once secured, she was transported to Rosemary Lodge Vets for sedation and a thorough examination.

Liz Mounsdon, Wildlife Carer at Secret World Wildlife Rescue, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The coal store was much smaller than we were expecting and due to the badger being wet, it proved quite difficult getting her out.”

Despite being cold, soaking wet, and heavily contaminated with coal, urine, and faeces, the badger had not sustained any injuries or wounds. However, it was evident that she had been trapped for a considerable period of time.

Currently housed in one of Secret World’s Millie Block pens at East Huntspill, the badger is recuperating well.

She will need to gain additional weight before being released back into her natural habitat, but her progress is promising. Described as a gentle soul, the badger is feeding well and responding positively to care.

Anisha George, Wildlife Carer at Secret World Wildlife Rescue, added on the badger’s condition: “When she was first rescued, the badger was very lethargic; she could not keep her head up or her eyes open. Now she has a lot more energy, is feeding herself, and behaving much more like a badger.”

After the initial rescue, the badger was anaesthetised by Secret World’s Vet-Felicity for a more detailed veterinary check.

Apart from sore back feet from her attempts to escape the ditch, she was found to be in good health.

The fur on her rump however was severely matted with contaminants from the coal hole, she was therefore given a wash. The team took care to wash only the affected area to ensure she maintained her family scent.

The badger will remain at Secret World for a short period to gain condition before being returned to her home territory. Secret World Wildlife Rescue continues to urge the public to report any wildlife in distress to ensure timely and effective rescues.