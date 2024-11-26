9.9 C
News

Banger racing enthusiast near Burnham-On-Sea celebrates becoming world champion

A banger racing enthusiast from near Burnham-On-Sea is celebrating becoming the sport’s world champion.

Bradley Hunt, 30, who lives in Rooksbridge, has lifted the trophy after beating 60 drivers in the world final at Ringwood Raceway.

Bradley is part of a family of banger racing enthusiasts, and his father Gary Hunt is hugely proud.

Gary told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Bradley is the third generation, my father raced in the 1970s, I have raced as well and was champion at different levels. Bradley has gone a step further to become world champion!”

Burnham-On-Sea.com: Bradley Hunt world banger racing champion

“We are very proud of him and just wish his grandfather was alive to see him winning and keeping on the family tradition.”

Bradley competes in the number 75 car, keeping the long-followed family tradition for using that number.

“He won the British Championship two years ago and is now world champion after racing in his 2-litre Mondeo at speeds around the track of up to 70mph.”

“It’s a brutal sport, it’s full contact, and you have to push your way through to win.”

Bradley says: “As the car was only finished being built the night before, I was really surprised with how well it went.”
”It made all the hard work worthwhile and I’m looking forward to defending my title next year.”
Gary adds: “For a family from a little Somerset village, he’s done incredibly well to become the rookie world champion of banger racing.”
