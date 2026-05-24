Bank Holiday waste collections in Burnham-On-Sea delayed by one day, says Somerset Council

Residents across Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are being reminded that there will be no rubbish or recycling collections on Bank Holiday Monday, 25th May, Somerset Council has confirmed.

The council says all collections will take place one day later than usual throughout the week following the Bank Holiday. This means Monday’s collections move to Tuesday, Tuesday’s to Wednesday, Wednesday’s to Thursday, Thursday’s to Friday, and Friday’s collections will take place on Saturday 30th May.

Recycling sites that normally open on a Monday will still operate as usual, with sites open from 9am to 6pm on the Bank Holiday.

Residents are being encouraged to help crews manage the extra Bank Holiday volume by flattening and crushing recyclables to create more space in their boxes. Somerset Council says this simple step helps reduce the number of trips needed to empty vehicles.

More details about what can be recycled and to check your collection day can be found on the council’s website at www.somerset.gov.uk/waste.