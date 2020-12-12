Two Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge organisations are celebrating this week after winning regional awards.

The annual Sedgemoor Excellence Business Awards were held on Thursday night (December 10th) and, for the first time, were held virtually and streamed on YouTube due to the ongoing Coivid pandemic.

The work of scores of businesses and groups was highlighted by the panel of judges and the organisers from Bridgwater Chamber of Commerce supported by Sedgemoor District Council and local businesses.

Burnham’s BARB Search & Rescue was named ‘Sedgemoor charity of the year’ for its work in safety along Somerset’s coastline, and it received a £1,000 donation.

And design agency The Design Hive, based in Highbridge, won two awards for ‘Customer Service Excellence‘ and ‘Small Business of the Year’.

The Design Hive’s Creative Director Mel Downing said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won not one, but two, awards at the Sedgemoor Business Excellence Awards evening! There are no words to describe how proud and grateful we are. We are truly over the moon. From the bottom of our hearts, this means the world to us. Thank you to the Chamber of Commerce and to our sponsors, CETSAT and Sedgemoor District Council, for a wonderful evening.”

A BARB spokesman said: “Winning this award means a huge amount to us! We are so pleased to have won on behalf of all our amazing volunteers and supporters. BARB is a small local charity that is run by a dedicated team of over 20 volunteers, who are on-call 24 hours a day to attend a wide range of incidents using our hovercrafts and life-saving equipment at a moment’s notice. Sedgemoor has many wonderful charities doing amazing work and in these unprecedented times they all deserve recognition!”

Other local organisations short-listed included Burnham’s In Charley’s Memory and Highbridge’s Sopha furniture store.

2020 Sedgemoor Excellence Business Awards winners

‘Best Employer of the Year’ sponsored by CL Dryling goes to RJD Scaffolding

‘Charity of the Year‘ sponsored by Holiday Inn Express Bridgwater goes to BARB Search & Rescue

‘Community Engagement’ sponsored by Pardoes Solicitors goes to Fuse Somerset Outdoor Arts

‘Customer Service Excellence’ sponsored by CETSAT goes to The Design Hive

‘Innovative Business of the Year’ sponsored by Bridgwater Gateway goes to Inspired Schools

‘Family Business of the Year’ sponsored by Milsted Langdon goes to Musgrove Willows

‘Construction in Sedgemoor’ sponsored by Bridgwater & Taunton college goes to Constructs South West Ltd.

‘Bridgwater Independent Trader/Retailer of the Year’ sponsored by Bridgwater Town Council goes to Goldstar Uniforms

‘Business of the Year (6+ Employees)’ sponsored by Maxwells Chartered Accountants goes to Sansum Solutions Ltd.

‘New Business of the Year’ sponsored by QSS IT Solutions goes to The Snug Bookshop & Cafe

‘Small Business of the Year (1-5 Employees)’ sponsored by Sedgemoor District Council goes to The Design Hive

‘Sedgemoor Independent Trader/Retailer’ sponsored by Double Brace goes to The Purple Spoon Cafe & Catering Events