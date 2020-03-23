A barber and a hairdresser in Burnham-On-Sea are the latest businesses set to temporarily close during the Coronavirus epidemic.

A spokesperson for Prim N Proper says: “Following government guidelines, Monday will be our last working day. I will ring everyone in the dairy over the next few days. Stay safe everyone we will keep you all updated on any changes.”

Lowes Barber Shop in Burnham High Street says: “We have taken the decision to temporarily close the barber shop in light of the Covid-19 pandemic until further notice.”

“Being a popular business and due to the very nature of our profession with how many people we come into contact with it is impossible to perform our services in line with social distancing in a safe environment and would be irresponsible to continue to open.”

“This is not a decision taken lightly. As a small business with a self employed team this will have a major impact on us and our families, but we can’t justify financial gain over your health, so are putting you first.”

“We feel that even though we are not being forced to close, that this is the right and responsible course of action for our customers and the community as a whole. We will keep you updated, and wish you all the very best of health and hope that we can all get through this together.”