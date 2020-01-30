Dozens of bargain hunters converged on Highbridge’s King Alfred School on Wednesday (January 29th) when a popular annual fashion show was held.

Organised by Burnham-On-Sea Inner Wheel Club, the event is held each year to raise money for local charities.

The team from fashion company SD Fashion Show Ltd modelled a wide range of High Street branded items which were snapped up at bargain prices.

One of the organisers from the Inner Wheel Club told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This event has been running for many years and is always well supported by local people and raises money for local charities.”

“We thank everyone who came along – there was a good turnout with plenty of bargains.”

Pictured: The busy scenes at Wednesday’s fashion show (Photos Mike Lang)