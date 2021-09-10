Two tug boats and a Pilot Boat accompanied a large barge as it headed past Burnham-On-Sea on Friday morning (September 10th).

The pontoon barge was carrying an abnormal load and passed Stert Island before travelling along Bridgwater Bay and along the River Parrett.

A harbour master spokesperson said the abnormal load was a 178-tonne transformer which was heading to Sandford Substation.

The Sandford substation – one of 300 substations throughout England and Wales – is at the heart of the Hinkley Connection Project, a new 57 km high-voltage electricity line that will connect six million homes and businesses to new sources of low carbon energy.

Pictured: The scene on Friday morning (Burnham-On-Sea.com / Nick Whetstone)