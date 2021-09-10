Two tug boats and a Pilot Boat accompanied a large barge as it headed past Burnham-On-Sea on Friday morning (September 10th).

The pontoon barge was carrying an abnormal load and passed Stert Island before travelling along Bridgwater Bay and along the River Parrett.

A harbour master spokesperson said the abnormal load was a 178-tonne transformer which was heading to Sandford Substation.

The Sandford substation – one of 300 substations throughout England and Wales – is at the heart of the Hinkley Connection Project, a new 57 km high-voltage electricity line that will connect six million homes and businesses to new sources of low carbon energy.

Pictured: The scene on Friday morning (Burnham-On-Sea.com / Nick Whetstone)

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page