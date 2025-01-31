5.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Jan 31, 2025
Basset owners to gather for annual ‘Basset Waddle’ on Burnham-On-Sea beach

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Owners of basset hounds will be gathering in Burnham-On-Sea on Sunday (February 2nd) for the annual Basset Waddle walk.

Organisers from the Basset Hound Walkers hold the yearly gathering, starting at Highbridge’s Apex Park at 10.30am.

The dogs and their owners will then head along the River Brue footpath to Burnham seafront and onto Burnham beach out to the low lighthouse and back.

“All basset owners and their pets are welcome to come along – this is our most popular, flat walk of the year,” says a spokesperson.

