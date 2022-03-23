A Burnham-On-Sea resident is set to be featured on this Sunday’s episode of BBC1’s Antiques Roadshow.

Peggy Dunford will appear during the show’s episode filmed at the Bishops Palace in Wells when her collection of mourning rings will be valued by an antiques expert.

Peggy told Burnham-On-Sea.com that she was delighted to find out in a letter from the BBC that she’ll be featured on Sunday March 27th.

“I went along to the recording of the programme in Wells last August to see whether they’d be interested in featuring my collection of rings – and I was pleased to get chosen.”

“It was an exciting day – as one of the spectators, we watched the show’s well-known presenter Fiona Bruce arrive in style in a very unusual old vehicle, and then watched the taping of the show in the grounds of the palace.”

“Later, one of the show’s experts on antique rings interviewed me about the five mourning rings that I’d brought along.”

“I explained that I bought them in a market about 60 years ago and I don’t plan to sell them despite the valuation.”

“The BBC looked after us really well, but I didn’t know whether I’d be included in the show until recently when they sent a letter and confirmed that I would be featured!”

The programme will be shown at 7pm on BBC1 on Sunday.