BBC Crimewatch issues appeal to find man after burglary in Burnham-On-Sea

BBC Crimewatch has issued a new Police appeal to find Martin O’Neil, who is wanted in connection with a distraction burglary in Burnham-On-Sea.

The Crimewatch appeal states that the 22-year-old has links to Bristol, South Gloucestershire, Wiltshire, Northampton and Nottingham, but could be anywhere in the UK.

“He is wanted in connection with a distraction burglary in Burnham-On-Sea and a burglary in Bradley Stoke,” says a spokesman.

“If you know where his, call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5218197748 if you see him dial 999.”

 

 

