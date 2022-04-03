BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions political debate show is to be broadcast live from Burnham-On-Sea in May.

The long-running national radio show, presented by Chris Mason, will be broadcast from Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre on Friday May 27th. The political guests for the episode will be announced nearer the time.

‘Any Questions?’ is broadcast live on Radio 4 on most Friday evenings of the year following the 8pm news.

The programme is repeated on Saturday lunchtimes at 1.10pm, and is followed at 2pm by the ‘Any Answers?’ phone-in which gives listeners a chance to join in the debate by calling or e-mailing.

The programme travels throughout the United Kingdom, and occasionally to Europe, at the invitation of local organisations.

The Burnham audience will be invited to submit questions on the day of the broadcast and these will then be sifted by the producer who selects ten questions across a range of subjects.

Normally, four to six of them are included in the actual broadcast. One of the stringent and unchanging rules of Any Questions? is that the panel never sees the questions in advance; the panellists hear them for the first time at the same moment the audience in the hall and at home does.

Tickets will be limited to no more than 4 per person. All ticket holders will need to arrive between 6.30 and 7pm.

Tickets will be available nearer the time and will be announced on Burnham-On-Sea.com.