BBC1’s ‘One Show’ host opens new-look Brean holiday park facilities after multi-million upgrade

The presenter of BBC 1’s The One Show has cut a ribbon to officially unveil a multi-million pound upgrade of a Brean holiday park.

Alex Jones was the VIP guest at the opening ceremony of Unity Beach in Brean on Saturday (May 24th) in front of scores of caravan owners and holidaymakers.

Burnham-On-Sea.com first reported here in October 2024 that the 240-acre site had been sold by the House family. In March, we reported here that former Butlin’s MD Dermot King and Mark Seaton, former MD of Cove UK, had joined forces to take over the park.

Jonny Green, Resort Director at Holiday Resort Unity, told Burnham-On-Sea.com at Saturday’s opening: “Over the winter a £3million upgrade has been carried out, creating a new entertainment venue, a new pub, a new sports bar, upgraded menus and refreshed entertainment to complement the Splash Waterpark, Brean Play and Brean Leisure Park.”

He added that £30million of investment in the park is planned over the coming years, demonstrating the new owners’ commitment to Brean.

Among the upgrades are a new-look Pavilion Theatre, which replaces the old Farmer’s Tavern for events and family entertainment, while three new eateries include the Wonky Donkey pub and Unity Sports Café.

The former gaming arcade has been given a complete modern makeover with new machines plus three pool tables, darts gaming machines and shuffleboard tables.

The longest customers at the park, David and Linda Tucker from South Wales, said: “We’ve owned a caravan here for 26 years and love the new facilities. It’s great to see the investment in the park.”