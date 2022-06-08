A top Beach Boys tribute show will be heading to Burnham-On-Sea this weekend during their 2022 tour.

The Beach Boyz band say they are delighted to be performing at The Princess Theatre this Saturday (June 11th).

A spokesman says: “Join the journey, back to the 1960s, to the sunny shores of the Golden state of California where the surf sound was conceived.”

“Whether you are coming back to see Beach Boyz Tribute Band again or coming for the first time, the show is exhilarating as ever, filling the auditorium with glorious, rich vocal harmony, the five all singing, all playing boys that are Beach Boyz Tribute Band continue to amaze, astound and defy belief in their recreation of America’s biggest and longest selling pop rock band The Beach Boys.”

“You’ll hear Beach Boyz Tribute Band re-create the early rock and roll sounds with such accurate authenticity you will be transported back to the days of black and white; then carried on a wave of harmony to the multi coloured complex orchestral works of Brian Wilson and the iconic album Pet Sounds.”

The Beach Boys Tribute Show will be held on Saturday at 7:30pm with standard tickets priced at £20 (inc booking fee) and £17.50 for members.

To book seats, see https://www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk/events/beach-boyz-tribute-band/