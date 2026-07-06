Burnham-On-Sea beach clean set to be held this coming Saturday

A community beach clean is set to take place in Burnham-On-Sea this Saturday (July 11th) with local residents invited to lend a hand in keeping the beach tidy.

The Friends of Burnham Beach will be holding the litter pick from 10.30am, meeting outside the sailing club at the southern end of The Esplanade.

“We would welcome volunteers to join us for this task. We provide all litter picking equipment but you need to supply your own gloves. All children must be 5 years or above and accompanied by a responsible adult at all times,” says a spokesperson.

If you wish to participate please send an email to fobbeach@gmail.com no later than Thursday July 9th

The group says: “We’d love to see as many people as possible helping out.” They serve refreshments afterwards.