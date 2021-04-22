Beach clean volunteers at Berrow have found their largest ever item of plastic debris washed up yet.

Several members of The Friends of Berrow Beach attempted to move the huge section of piping found washed up this week which is around 20 metres long.

A spokesman says: “As some of you may have noticed, this large black pipe was bought in by the tide onto Berrow Beach several days ago.”

“Some of us tried to remove it from the beach on Thursday but, because of its weight, we only managed to get it to the base of the dunes. “

“A request has now gone to Sedgemoor District Council to remove it completely as soon as possible and definitely before it has a chance to go back where it didn’t ought to be!”