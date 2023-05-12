A man was helped to safety onboard Burnham-On-Sea’s rescue hovercraft on Friday evening (May 12th) after suffering a medical issue while walking along the town’s beach.

Two eyewitnesses dialled 999 and asked for the Coastguard after having concerns about the welfare of the man who was walking slowly through soft sand and mud south of the low lighthouse.

Burnham Coastguards and BARB Search & Rescue’s volunteers were called to the scene and the man was quickly spotted and helped onto the hovercraft and flewn up the beach.

He was checked over by Coastguards and ambulance paramedics, who treated him at the scene before taking him to hospital.

“This was a swift multi-agency operation with a positive outcome and we wish the casualty a speedy recovery,” said a BARB spokesperson.

A Coastguard spokesman added: “We thank the two local girls on the beach who were the first informants here. They did the right thing in calling 999 as soon as they had concerns.”