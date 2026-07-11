Busy start to tourist season in Burnham-On-Sea area amid summer heatwave

There were the busy scenes in Burnham-On-Sea, Brean and Berrow on Saturday (July 11th) as the area experienced one of its hottest days of 2026 so far.

Temperatures in Burnham reached 30°C (86°F) as the heatwave continues to bring a spell of hot, humid weather.

It comes as trade has been boosted at several local holiday parks and tourism‑related businesses, with many reporting a brisk start to the season.

On Saturday, beaches in Burnham, Berrow and oBrean were busy with people enjoying the conditions, as pictured here. Dozens of paddlers and swimmers also cooled off in the sea at high tide.

Beach wardens said hundreds of vehicles had been parked up on Brean and Berrow beaches on Saturday as motorists take advantage of recently-introduced free beach parking at Brean and Berrow for car users.

The seafront car park in Burnham was full with hundreds of vehicles, boosting parking income for Somerset Council. The National Trust car park at Brean Down was also busy.

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast sees the hot conditions continuing over the coming week.