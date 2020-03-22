Beaches in Burnham, Brean and Berrow have been busier than normal this weekend with extra walkers getting outdoors during the Coronavirus pandemic – amid a fresh warning from the Government to follow ‘social distancing’ advice.

Boris Johnson warned on Saturday that the NHS could be “overwhelmed” if people do not act to slow the “accelerating” spread of Coronavirus, and he urged people not to visit loved ones during Mother’s Day today.

The PM called on people to join a “heroic and collective national effort” and follow social distancing advice. That advice does include the statement: “You can go for a walk or exercise outdoors if you stay more than 2 metres from others.”

But, as families prepare to celebrate Mother’s Day, Mr Johnson says the best single present for mothers is to stay away.

“This time the best thing is to ring her, video call her, Skype her, but avoid any unnecessary physical contact or proximity,” the PM says.

“And why? Because if your mother is elderly or vulnerable, then I am afraid all the statistics show that she is much more likely to die from Coronavirus, or Covid-19. We cannot disguise or sugar-coat the threat.”

It comes after the government told all restaurants, cafes and pubs – as well as some other public spaces like gyms and cinemas – to close. Many holiday parks are also closed.

The number of people who have died in the UK with Coronavirus rose to 233 on Saturday, as cases topped 5,000. There are 12 confirmed cases here in Somerset.

It comes as the NHS plans to write to 1.5m people most at risk. Those at-risk people will receive letters or text messages strongly advising them not to go out for 12 weeks to protect themselves.

Hundreds of vehicles were parked on Brean beach during Saturday, as pictured, and the National Trust’s car park at Brean Cove was full to capacity, pictured above.

Nearby Berrow and Burnham-On-Sea beaches were also busy with walkers.