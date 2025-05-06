Beacon to be lit on Burnham-On-Sea jetty for VE Day 80th anniversary commemorations

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge will mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day on Thursday (May 8th) with several special events.

A beacon will be lit on Burnham jetty by Burnham and Highbridge’s Mayor Cllr Sharon Perry at 9.30pm on Thursday May 8th, joining towns across the UK.

“This year’s anniversary carries particular significance, marking not only 80 years since the end of the war in Europe on 8th May 1945, but also the surrender of Japanese forces on 15th August 1945, which brought the Second World War to a close globally,” says a member of Burnham’s Royal British Legion branch.

“Thousands of beacons will shine throughout the country with flames from them representing the light of peace that emerged from the darkness of war.”

Local activities planned for VE Day anniversary: