Three local men from Burnham-On-Sea have set off this week on the ‘Bangers to Benidorm’ charity fundraising rally.

Chris Ashton, James Lynch and Ashley Edwards have spent weeks preparing their Ford banger for the charity event.

Local supporters, pictured below, saw them off on Monday (May 1st) when they left Burnham-On-Sea for Dover on the first leg of their journey.

The event involves 50 cars travelliong through France and Spain, ending up in Benidorm where they will be given a Police escort and an official welcome from the town’s Mayor.

“We have challenges to complete along the way and money raised at the rally will go to the air ambulance,” says one of the team.

“We have called the team ‘An English Man, An Irish man and an Undertaker’ and themed the car around the film Madagascar to fit with the costumes we are wearing on one of the legs.”

“We have also filled school bags with stationary, new clothing and toiletries donated by individuals, businesses and organisations in the area. These will be given to Busy Bees Benidorm, a charity supporting a number of orphanages.”

The trio would like to thank everyone who donated, including Axbridge Rotary, Create you Art and Create you Aestethics and the members of BEEs.