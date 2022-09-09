Berrow and Brean are set to mark the sad death of The Queen with several special church services and the opening a book of condolence.

Rev Jonathan Philpott, Rector for Berrow and Brean, says: “Following the sad news of the death of The Queen, we have been working on an appropriate plan to mark the days of national mourning leading up to the funeral.”

“We recognise that for many people, Her Majesty the Queen has been a sign of security and stability throughout many years of change and turmoil in the wider world, and most of us will never have experienced life without her as Queen.”

“Her faith has also been such an inspiration to many, and she has modelled so much of what it means to obey Jesus’ command to love God and to love our neighbour as ourselves.”

The plan to mark this occasion in Brean and Berrow is as follows:

• This Sunday, September 11th, services will follow the planned format but with a moment of quiet and some prayers to begin.

• On Sunday 18th September, services of commemoration will be held at St Bridget’s in Brean at 9:00am and St Mary’s Berrow at 10:30am.

• St Mary’s will be open from Saturday 10th with a book of condolence, and St Bridget’s from Monday 12th with a book of condolence. These will remain in both churches until the day following the funeral.

• Midweek prayers will be held at St Mary’s each day from Monday 12th from 9:30-10:00am until the day before the funeral (not including Sundays) in which a time of quiet and some special prayers will be led.