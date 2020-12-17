A local angler believes this fish that washed up on Berrow beach this week may usually be found swimming on the other side of the Atlantic.

Bill Jeffrey, a keen sea angler, has researched what the unusual find could be – and was surprised at what he found.

“My wife came across this fish on the beach level with St Christopher’s Way,” he told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“I thought it was a sea bream initially, but then saw several differences and thought it looked similar to fish I have caught in the Gulf of Mexico.”

“As an angler I didn’t recognise it, but I have researched and I think it is a Grey Triggerfish.”

“They are usually found on the other side of the Atlantic between Florida and Nova Scotia. It is possibly another species moving in due to climate change.”

“Apparently, some have been caught in The Mumbles but it is unlikely they will breed here.”