Volunteers in Berrow launched a clean-up of the village’s beach at the weekend after stormy high tides left a trail of debris.

Members of the Friends of Berrow beach gathered together to undertake the clean-up operation of the beach and dunes, as pictured here.

High Spring tides left plastic debris along the tide line and also caused damage to the sand dunes, cutting them back in many places along the coastline, pictured below.

Work has also been completed over the weekend to re-open the access road onto the beach, which was blocked by seaweed and debris.