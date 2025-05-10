Berrow beach cleaning group unveils new electric dune buggy with funding boost

The Friends of Berrow Beach have unveiled their new electric dune buggy thanks to a funding boost.

Environmental organisation Viridor has awarded the beach cleaning group a grant of £1,200 towards the cost of the new vehicle.

It was put straight into use at Berrow’s monthly beach clean on Saturday (May 10th), pictured here, helping the group safely move sacks of collected litter and bulky items along the beach.

“We are delighted to be using our new battery-powered Zipper EWB350 electric buggy for the first time, which was purchased with the support of the Viridor ‘We Share’ fund,” says the group’s Nigel Hoy.

“It enables us to move sacks of litter a lot more safely and efficiently along the beach. It’s a huge, huge help to the group.”

The volunteers are all kitted out in their new branded hi-viz vests and drawstring bags for the organisers, which have been funded from a separate grant secured from the UK marine conservation charity Sea Changers.